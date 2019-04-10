Classic board game 'Catan' comes to the Switch on June 20th

#Catan, one of the most popular board games ever, is coming to #NintendoSwitch! @NintendoAmerica @NintendoEurope #boardgame



⚒ Get ready to build, trade and settle at home or on the go! ⚒ pic.twitter.com/GFlLks6NnG — Asmodee Digital (@AsmodeeDigital) April 10, 2019

Details on the title other than its official release date are still pretty thin. While Asmodee Digital confirmed its release date today, the Nintendo Store page for the title doesn't fill in many blanks beyond that. It doesn't disclose if the game will support multiplayer action -- though one would have to assume that it does, otherwise gamers will be stuck playing against computer-controlled rivals. A price is also yet to be set for the game.

The port to the Nintendo Switch is just the latest instance of Catan surviving and thriving in the digital era. It's been on Nintendo platforms before, with a version of the board game made available for the Nintendo DS in 2008. The game has also been available on just about every platform imaginable, from iOS to Xbox to Mac. There's even a VR version of the game if total immersion is more your thing.