A 'Monsters, Inc.' spinoff series is coming to Disney+

Picking up six months after the events of Monsters University, the animated show will follow Tylor Tuskmon (Feldman), a mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. facilities team who dreams of working on the Laugh Floor alongside Mike and Sulley. Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series hits Disney+ in 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As one Disney+ show gets greenlit, another is leaving the upcoming streaming service for a new home. Variety reports that Disney's High Fidelity series -- a gender-swapped adaptation of the eponymous Nick Hornby novel starring Zoe Kravitz -- is moving from Disney+ to Hulu. Disney owns a controlling stake in the latter thanks to its Fox mega-deal, which also handed it a boatload of new franchises from Avatar to X-Men. Now it's figuring out where every property fits best.

Disney CEO Bob Iger already said that Disney+ (due this year) would be home to family-friendly content that stays true to the company's brand. It seems High Fidelity, which charts the messy relationships of a record store owner, doesn't fit the mould. So off it goes to Hulu.