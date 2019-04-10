Netflix comedy specials are coming to SiriusXM on April 15th

The channel will highlight sets from Netflix's deep pool of stand-up specials, which includes content from John Mulaney, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and tons of others (including more controversial figures like Louis CK and Aziz Ansari). Clips from other Netflix comedy programming, such as David Letterman's talk show, will also play on SiriusXM. Netflix plans to use the channel to debut bits from upcoming specials that will be available on the streaming video service. The company also plans to create original content, including a daily show that will feature celebrities and comedians discussing hot topics.