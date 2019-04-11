Disney+ app and worldwide rollout plans revealed

As we knew, Captain Marvel will be a streaming exclusive on Disney+ from day one, and the company said all of the Cars movies will be there also. Disney also showed off the Falcon & Winter Soldier spinoff show we'd heard about, and revealed a new show from Jeff Goldblum produced by National Geographic that's in development. Frozen 2 will be a streaming exclusive by the time it comes home next, and the first one, along with the rest of Disney's Signature movies will be streaming on day one.

Kevin Feige came out to announce Marvel's plans, and also revealed another short series on the way, WandaVision starring Scarlet Witch and Vision. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios will also explore the MCU in "fresh and exciting ways" with animated series that use the same voices as the films, including one that explores what-if Peggy Carter had received the super soldier serum.

As far as where you'll be able to watch, we saw the app running in a smart TV UI that looked like most Apple TV apps, as well as a tablet interface. The goal is to have it everywhere, and while Disney announced Roku and PS4 as partners by name, it plans to have availability on the usual list of TVs, set-top boxes, dongles and game consoles when it launches.

The presentation is still ongoing, and we haven't heard a price tag or exact launch date yet, but Disney did reveal its plans for a "worldwide" rollout touching all of the "major" regions in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the next couple of years. It doesn't sound like it will touch Netflix's actual worldwide ability that skips only a few countries, but should reach most of the larger markets by 2021.

