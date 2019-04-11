Twitter adds swipe-to-like and true dark mode to its prototype app

Big @twttr update! Dark mode and a 'swipe to like' gesture. pic.twitter.com/7e2Sq2riW5 — John Yarbrough (@jyarbrough) April 11, 2019

This is all part of the company's ongoing mission to make Twitter conversations easier to understand. In a tweet, Sara Haider, a director of product management at Twitter, said the beta users prefer the twttr app over the original and find conversations easier to follow. "We're excited about this -- it shows us that we're on the right path but still have more work to do before launching to everyone," she wrote.

Twitter has also been making changes to the Twitter app, like the new conversation labels it recently debuted. Last month, a software engineer discovered a prototype for a "subscribe to conversation" button in the Android version of the app, and the iOS app finally got dark mode. So, while twttr might be the company's experimental platform, even regular Twitter users are seeing changes.