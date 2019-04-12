Bird's big European expansion brings scooters to 50 cities

This also marks the European debut of the company's latest scooter, the Bird Zero, which packs both 60 percent more battery life, better GPS and (most importantly) improved safety and durability.

Bird is somewhat behind the curve: its arch-rival Lime already has a presence in several European cities, including in multiple major French, German and Spanish cities. This latest move could help it catch up in grand style, though, and could give you multiple viable options for two-wheeled transport -- that is, if you don't mind the clutter.