Google will pay Louisville $4 million to repair roads after Fiber exit

Google Fiber service ended in Louisville this week following a number of issues, including exposed cables. As it departs, Google is paying the city $3.84 million over 20 months to cover the costs of removing cables and sealant from roads; milling and paving where needed; and removing above-ground infrastructure. Google is also making a $150,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Louisville, which supports digital inclusion efforts such as refurbishing old computers for low-income individuals.
"This plan provides for the long-term protection of the city's infrastructure and empowers [Louisville's local government] to prioritize and execute all aspects of the required work based on the needs of the community," said Mark Strama, Google Fiber general manager in a press release. "We are also happy to be able to support digital inclusion efforts in Louisville to increase internet access and digital literacy across the city."
Google didn't have any choice but to foot the bill for repairs. Under local regulations and a franchise agreement, it was required to leave the streets in the same condition or better than when it started digging them up in 2017 if it ended Fiber service.