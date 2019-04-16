Lotus teases the Type 130, 'the world's first electric British hypercar'

Lotus said that the Type 130 will be unveiled in London later this year, but other than a stylized drawing and video (below), offered no details or specifications. Lotus said it will follow in the footsteps of other famous "Type" cars like the Type 78 and Type 88, respectively the world's first ground effect and carbon fiber F1 cars.

According to a report from last year, the Type 130 could be a $2.5 million hypercar with over 1,000 HP designed to compete with Pininfarina's Batista and the Rimac Two, both EVs with 1,900 HP, top speeds of over 200 MPH and eye-watering price tags.