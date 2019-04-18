Facebook is working on a voice AI rival to Siri and Alexa

A spokesperson told the news organization:

"We are working to develop voice and AI assistant technologies that may work across our family of AR/VR products including Portal, Oculus and future products."

Facebook has previous experience developing AI assistants, but none that could rival Alexa or Siri. It launched the M assistant for Messenger in 2015, which it ultimately axed last year. Users can also trigger commands for its smart display by saying "Hey Portal," but the device still needs Alexa's help for more complex tasks. Since the project is probably still in its very early stages, we'll have to wait quite a bit to see if Facebook's take on voice assistants is comparable to its rival's.