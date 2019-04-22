'Avengers: Endgame' event is coming to 'Fortnite' this week

You may remember a similar mashup around the time Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters last year. During that limited-time event, if you were lucky enough to find the Infinity Gauntlet somewhere on the island before anyone else, you'd turn into MCU villain Thanos and adopt some special powers, including an enormous jump and a super-powered punch.

The smart money is on the Avengers: Endgame event (whatever it entails) running for a short time too as part of a promotional campaign for the blockbuster, but since the movie already demolished many pre-sale records, it probably doesn't need too much help in that department. In any case, we'll surely find out more about the latest crossover very soon.