Return your Amazon orders to any Kohl's store starting in July

The timing is convenient. Kohl's announced plans back in March to carry Amazon products in more than 200 of its stores, and a few locations also have an Amazon Smart Home Experience to sell you on the internet giant's Alexa ecosystem. It now has an easy way to bring in Amazon customers and pitch them -- you might come in to return a blender, but you could come out with an Echo speaker. In essence, Kohl's is fighting against the decline of retail by partnering with the chief architect of that decline.