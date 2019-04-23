Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' hits Spotify and Apple Music three years late

Lemonade was the best-selling album of 2016, with 2.5 million worldwide sales. Along with the accompanying visual album, it racked up a number of Emmy and Grammy awards as well as a Peabody Award.

The record's arrival on the likes of Spotify and Apple Music caps off a big week for Beyoncé. Homecoming, the spellbinding concert film of her groundbreaking Coachella 2018 headline set, hit Netflix last week, and reports emerged she has a deal for two more projects with the service. Alongside the documentary, a live album of the performance landed on streaming platforms. Beyoncé is also set to star as Nala in the upcoming remake of The Lion King, so it's an exciting few months for the Beyhive.