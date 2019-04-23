Show More Results

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images
Nepal’s Supreme Court reverses national ban on ‘PUBG'

Fans are free to battle it out for chicken dinners once again.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
17m ago in Politics
Nepal's Supreme Court has lifted a ban on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Several lawyers petitioned against the block, arguing the constitution affords Nepalis the freedom to play the battle royale and that the government would have to prove the ban is justified. According to The Himalayan Times, the court determined the ban would impact residents' freedoms and as such it couldn't stay in place.

Earlier this month, the nation's federal investigation agency asked the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) to make sure ISPs and mobile providers blocked the game. An NTA official claimed parents were worried kids were neglecting their studies and getting addicted to PUBG.

