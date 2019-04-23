'State Snaps' founder convicted over armed plot to steal a domain name

Adams used to post young adults engaging in drunkenness and nudity on his State Snaps' Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter accounts. His followers, which totalled over a million at one instance, would respond with "do it for State!" -- you can clearly see why he repeatedly tried to purchase the domain from 2015 to 2017.

When the domain owner and fellow Cedar Rapids resident wouldn't budge, Adams had his cousin Sherman Hopkins, Jr. (disguised with a pantyhose on his head) break into his house and threaten him with a gun. It didn't end well for Hopkins, who was shot repeatedly when the victim took control of his weapon. The 26-year-old mastermind of a domain-robbery-gone-wrong now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.