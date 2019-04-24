Verizon will offer YouTube TV to 5G and broadband customers

YouTube TV gives subscribers access to live TV programming from networks like CBS and Fox, as well as from cable stations like the Food Network, CNN and ESPN. The partnership will allow them to add the service to their internet bundles, though it's not clear at the moment if Verizon will be able to offer the option at a lower price. A YouTube TV subscription typically costs $50 a month for over 70 channels, six accounts, three simultaneous streams and a personal DVR with no storage space limits. Verizon did say, however, that the team-up will give it a way to offer "unique, high-value YouTube TV promotions to customers across platforms."

