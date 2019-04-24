Verizon will offer YouTube TV to 5G and broadband customers

Verizon has turned to Google to provide its internet subscribers with streamable shows and other content. The carrier has announced that it's going to offer YouTube TV, the platform's premium service, to both wireless 5G home and Fios broadband customers. That confirms a report from 2018 that the company was seeking a partnership with Mountain View -- and Apple -- to give customers more streaming options.
YouTube TV gives subscribers access to live TV programming from networks like CBS and Fox, as well as from cable stations like the Food Network, CNN and ESPN. The partnership will allow them to add the service to their internet bundles, though it's not clear at the moment if Verizon will be able to offer the option at a lower price. A YouTube TV subscription typically costs $50 a month for over 70 channels, six accounts, three simultaneous streams and a personal DVR with no storage space limits. Verizon did say, however, that the team-up will give it a way to offer "unique, high-value YouTube TV promotions to customers across platforms."
Heather Rivera, Global Head of Product Partnerships at YouTube, said in a statement:
"YouTube TV has become known for its best-in-class user experience that enhances the way users watch live TV today. With this partnership, we're making it simple and seamless for Verizon's customers to sign up to enjoy YouTube TV on-the-go on their mobile phones or tablets or at home on their big screen devices."
