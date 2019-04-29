Beats' all-wireless Powerbeats Pro earbuds are available May 10th

In some ways, these are more advanced, workout-ready versions of the second-generation AirPods. You get the same H1 chip with hands-free "Hey Siri" for Apple devices as well as a battery case to top up your earbuds when not in use. However, the form factor is everything. These are sweat- and water-resistant designs built to stay in your ears when you're at the gym, and they promise better audio quality both compared to the AirPods and to earlier Beats models. The larger size also affords more battery life -- you can expect up to nine hours per charge from the buds themselves, and an extra 15 hours from the case. There's no wireless charging case, but these may be a smarter choice than the AirPods if you live in the Apple ecosystem and value your exercise.