Instagram adds Donation stickers for nonprofits

It's going to be much easier to raise money on Instagram for your favorite nonprofits starting today -- if you're in the US, that is. The Facebook-owned platform has introduced a Donation sticker for Stories, and it even directly links to nonprofit groups' accounts. Slapping it on a Story is as easy as using, say, the location or the #hashtag sticker. Simply tap on its icon from the sticker tray, choose an organization to support and use the platform's tools to bling up your campaign. You can see how much you've raised by swiping up on the Story, and the full amount of what you see there will go straight to the nonprofit you choose.