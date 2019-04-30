Oculus Quest review: VR freedom comes at a cost

Based on its specs alone, I expected the Quest to deliver far more satisfying VR experiences than the Go, and it didn't disappoint. Superhot looked sharper than it did on the Rift, thanks to those additional pixels, and it played just as smoothly. It wasn't long before I was grabbing pistols in mid-air, dodging bullets and knocking out bad guys with the motion controllers. And speaking of which, the new controllers feel great, even though I prefer the slightly larger grips of the earlier models. Another plus, they only need a single AA battery instead of two.

Thumper, which was a huge hit on PlayStation VR a few years ago, is spectacularly immersive. It's a fast-paced rhythm action game that has you racing down psychedelic roadways fighting giant creatures, and it's simply a blast on the Quest. The graphical fidelity is a noticeable step down from what the PlayStation 4 and my PC put out, there are fewer particle effects and visual flourishes, but it's still impressive for souped-up mobile VR. Most importantly, Thumper always felt as fast as it did on those other platforms.

Beat Saber, another VR mainstay, works flawlessly on the Quest. It's also a great way to test motion tracking, since the game is all about hitting directional blocks quickly. The headset had no trouble keeping up with my wild swings, even when I tried to trick it by turning my head away. I only wish the game had a bigger selection of songs to play -- but if you're looking for a good VR demo for newcomers, this is it. I was surprised that the Quest's built-in speakers delivered clear and thumping sound with all of these rhythm games, I never felt the need to plug in headphones. Just be aware that the speakers are open, so other people will hear your embarrassing Beat Saber tracks.

For some slightly slower-paced gameplay, I tried out Journey of the Gods, a new Zelda-style adventure game. I enjoyed swinging the sword around and taking down monsters with the crossbow, but I was more hooked on the sense of immersion. I've yet to find the perfect VR RPG, but this comes close: I enjoyed simply wandering around the serene world and exploring every nook and cranny.

Watching 360-degree content on the Oculus Video app worked well, but that's relatively simple stuff that even the Go can do without a struggle. The Quest's sharper resolution helped somewhat, but that weight issue made it uncomfortable for longer viewing sessions. Other apps like Netflix weren't available to test, unfortunately.

Content is always the biggest problem for VR, but it looks like Oculus has that sorted: The Quest will have more than 50 titles available for its May 21st launch. That includes Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, Face Your Fears 2 and Moss (which first hit the PlayStation 4). It's a solid collection of old and new VR experiences, and it should keep Quest owners busy for some time.