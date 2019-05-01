Hulu’s latest ‘Veronica Mars’ trailer reveals part of the story

The teaser released last month promised means drunks, derelicts, flashers and frat boys. Now, we know a crime wave will bring at least one massive explosion, and Mars will be responsible for finding the culprit. We knew longtime cast members Jason Dohring and Enrico Colantoni would appear, but in the new trailer, we get glimpses of Patton Oswalt and JK Simmons, too.

As The Verge notes, Hulu has reportedly acquired the streaming rights for the first three seasons of the show, as well as the crowdfunded movie. Those will likely be available this summer, so viewers can catch up before the new season starts. That will be especially helpful, given that the show last aired in 2007, and even the most dedicated fans have likely forgotten a few details in the 12 years since then.