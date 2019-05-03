AMC accidentally exposed data on 1.6 million subscribers

In addition to the user records, which didn't contain any full payment data or information that would be considered sensitive, the database also contained video analytics data collected by Youbora. There were more 441,943 records that included user IP addresses, country, city, state, ZIP code, location coordinates and details about what devices they use to watch streaming content. The information was intended to be used by broadcasters but could be accessed by anyone who discovered the database.



AMC Networks was alerted of the issue and has secured the database so it is no longer publicly accessible. However, the security researcher who discovered the exposure—Bob Diachenko of Security Discovery—said AMC didn't make it easy to disclose the issue. The company's email addresses for privacy and security topics bounced back messages and the company's security officers reportedly were unresponsive.