Twitter lets you add GIFs to retweets

Adding GIFs to the original retweet layout caused some visual clutter, so Twitter's design team came up with a new layout that includes a condensed inner Tweet that gives more context. Twitter hopes that will make it easy to tell who's tweeting versus retweeting.

"The most exciting part of this project was that we were working on a feature that many people asked for," the company wrote. As part of its announcement, Twitter shared several posts by users who previously asked for the function. So, in addition to a new feature, this could be an attempt to prove that Twitter actually listens to its users. That will be especially important as it develops more sweeping changes.