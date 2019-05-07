Show More Results

You don't have to say 'Hey, Google' to shut off your alarm anymore

Start your day in a less annoying way.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
28m ago in Home
Sometimes, the smallest changes are the most welcome ones. Google has removed the requirement to say "Hey, Google" before turning off an alarm, streamlining the Assistant process while simultaneously making millions of mornings just a little better. Instead of mumbling, "Hey, Google, stop," three times into your pillow, at increasing levels of sleep-deprived frustration, you're now able to simply shout, "Stop," as many times as necessary.

Assistant head Scott Huffman capped his presentation about a suite of new features with the news about alarms, to a ringing round of applause. Apparently, there are a lot of snoozers in Silicon Valley.

