Nintendo is adding 'Donkey Kong Jr.' to Switch Online

Nintendo keeps adding heavyweight game titles from years past to Switch Online, making the subscription service more and more tempting. Now, the service is adding three new games to its list: Donkey Kong Jr., VS. Excitebike and Clu Clu Land. They're joining other big titles from the NES and SNES era, including Super Mario Bros. 2 and 3, Donkey Kong and The Legend of Zelda, bringing the total number of games for Switch Online to over 40.
Donkey Kong Jr. is an arcade platformer and sequel to the original Donkey Kong. True to its name, you play Junior Kong in the game to rescue your father who's been kidnapped and kept in a cage by everybody's favorite Italian plumber. VS. Excitebike is a motocross racing game, while in Clu Clu Land, you swim around a maze as a balloonfish collecting golden ingots. All three will go live on the service, which will set you back at least $4 a month, on May 15th.