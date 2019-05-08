Nintendo is adding 'Donkey Kong Jr.' to Switch Online

Donkey Kong Jr. is an arcade platformer and sequel to the original Donkey Kong. True to its name, you play Junior Kong in the game to rescue your father who's been kidnapped and kept in a cage by everybody's favorite Italian plumber. VS. Excitebike is a motocross racing game, while in Clu Clu Land, you swim around a maze as a balloonfish collecting golden ingots. All three will go live on the service, which will set you back at least $4 a month, on May 15th.