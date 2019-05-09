Futuristic 'Fortnite' Season 9 arrives with slipstreams and hover platforms

There are new locations, such as Neo Tilted and Mega Mall, and new attractions like Peely's Banana Stand and Nugget Hut. Get around quickly using the new slipstream wind transportation system, and use new air vents to navigate from building to building, or build your own landscapes using futuristic-looking prefab sets and hover platforms.

A new season also means a brand new Battle Pass, with more than 100 new rewards ready to be unlocked (for the same 950 V-bucks). Expect exclusive goodies like dual pickaxes, a robo kitty and flying disc toys, and come Tier 100 you'll get battle tested progressive outfit: Vendetta. Plus, Battle Pass holders can collect Fortbytes, a series of 100 computer chips which will help decrypt a mysterious image and reveal all the secrets of the season. Today, there are 18 Fortbytes available to find, with a further one being added each day. This suggests the season will last around 12 weeks -- longer than Season 8's 69 days, giving you plenty of time to explore the game's futuristic new feel.