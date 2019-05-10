Show More Results

Image credit: Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Sony releases its 'God of War' making-of documentary on YouTube

'Raising Kratos' explores the five-year development process for the hit game.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
46m ago in AV
Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War was one of the biggest games of last year. It was among the top ten best-selling titles of 2018 and it scooped up numerous plaudits, including Game of the Year at the Game Awards and a coveted spot on Engadget's favorite games of the year list. Bringing the game to life took an immense effort, and it took Sony's Santa Monica Studio a long time to revamp the action-adventure series for PS4.

Sony has released a two-hour, behind-the-scenes documentary called Raising Kratos, which delves into the five-year development process of God of War. It hit YouTube today, though you can watch it right here.

