Netflix streams sci-fi thriller 'I Am Mother' on June 7th

The trailer Netflix has dropped for I Am Mother will have you wondering which character to trust in a post-apocalyptic world where humans are supposed to be done for. Do you put your faith in the soft-spoken robot raising a girl who's the first of a new generation of humans, or do you trust the unexpected human interloper who might not be who she says she is? The sci-fi thriller stars Hilary Swank as the injured stranger who breaks into the bunker where Mother (voiced by Rose Byrne) is raising the girl played by Clara Rugaard.