Image credit: Nintendo
Watch the 'Super Mario Maker 2' Nintendo Direct here

Not long to wait for the stream or the game.
Holly Brockwell, @holly
15h ago in Art
If you're excited for Super Mario Maker 2, you'll want to watch the dedicated Nintendo Direct livestream tonight at 6PM ET (3PM PT, 11PM GMT).

Super Mario Maker 2 is a follow-up to 2015's Super Mario Maker for the Wii U, rather than just a port of the old game to the new console. Nintendo has promised fifteen minutes dedicated purely to the Switch exclusive, hopefully including lots of new details about what we can expect come June.

As a reminder, the side-scroller is both a game and a level creator, which lets you combine items and features from across the Mushroom Kingdom into your own dream courses. We've already spotted items from the amazing Super Mario 3D World in Nintendo's previous Direct about the game.

There's not long to wait for the launch, either: Super Mario Maker 2 will be out a few weeks after E3 wraps, on June 28th.

