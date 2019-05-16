BBC releases free ‘Doctor Who’ VR short

The 13-minute film is available for free on the Oculus Store and Vive Port for use with the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. Both Oculus Go and Gear VR owners can head to the BBC VR app to download a 360 degree video version, that has a shorter runtime of 11 minutes.

For those who are unfamiliar with the BBC's VR Hub, the outfit has released some fascinating projects, including a VR documentary series on the Nile River, Damming the Nile as well as a VR experience featuring Chabuddy G from the mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing. According to BCC VR Hub head Zillah Watson, The Runaway is the most ambitious project from the network's VR portal to date. You can catch a trailer for The Runaway below: