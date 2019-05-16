Nissan's ProPilot 2.0 driver assist allows hands-off highway driving

Like Super Cruise, even though the driver can keep their hands off of the wheel, the system is monitoring to make sure they're paying attention to the road and presumably ready to take over if necessary. It also combines the car's own sensor data with 3D high-definition LiDAR maps previously collected for supported routes, just like Super Cruise.

This is the Driver Monitoring System camera for Nissan's ProPilot 2.0.

Nissan's focus is on its use of "navigated" highway driving. Similar to the way Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot is starting to handle ramp-to-ramp highway driving, it combines with the navigation system, albeit with prompts for lane changes or passing. If the car comes up on a slower vehicle and decides it should pass, the driver confirms that by putting both hands on the wheel and pressing a button, or activating the turn signal to make a lane change. Once it's time to leave the highway, the system prompts the driver using audio and visual cues to take back control. Skylines with the new system will arrive this fall, but there's no word on when it will be available in other regions or on other cars.