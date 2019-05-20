HBO teases 2020 return for 'Westworld' with a new trailer

While everyone figures out what they think of the Game of Thrones finale, HBO has pitched a reason to stick around with its first trailer for the third season of Westworld. This one doesn't take us back to the Old West, India or an age of Shoguns and samurai warriors, instead it focuses on Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul walking around in a futuristic -- and maybe real -- city.

Tessa Thompson is returning to the show this season, and Evan Rachel Wood makes an appearance in the trailer. Otherwise, Lena Waithe and French actor Vincent Cassel are joining the cast, but we'll have to wait until next year to see how it all (probably) goes wrong again.