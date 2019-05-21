Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Adobe
save
Save
share

Adobe's Premiere Rush CC video editing app arrives on Android

But it only works with recent higher-end phones.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
24m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Adobe

Adobe has brought Premiere Rush CC to Android after debuting the video editing app on iOS, macOS and Windows last year. However, you'll need a recent Android device to run the app, such as from the Google Pixel 2 and 3, Samsung Galaxy S9 and S10, Galaxy Note 8 and 9 or OnePlus 6T lineups.

Premiere Rush CC is a simpler version of Premiere Pro CC and Audition for editing video on the go, aimed at YouTubers and other creators. It counts color correction and resizing options, and the ability to add motion graphics and tweak audio among its features. Once you've finished editing, you can publish the video on YouTube, Instagram and other platforms. All your projects are synced to the cloud, so you can continue editing where you left off on another device, including in Premiere Pro.

You can try out Premiere Rush for free under a starter plan, which allows you to export up to three projects gratis with 2GB of cloud storage. After that, you'll need a subscription, such as through Adobe Creative Cloud (you'll have access with a Premiere Pro plan or Adobe's student subscription). An individual plan with 100GB of cloud storage costs $10/month, while team and enterprise plans are $20/month and $30/month respectively.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr