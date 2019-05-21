Airbnb's 'heritage travel' section is for exploring 23andMe results

"Working with Airbnb, a leader who is reimagining travel, provides an exciting opportunity for our customers to connect with their heritage through deeply personal cultural and travel experiences," said 23andMe CEO and co-founder Anne Wojcicki in a press release. The rise of online genealogy services like 23andMe and Ancestry.com has sparked an interest in ancestry travel. These trips are widely popular in countries with a long history of immigration. According to Airbnb, the United States is the most popular place of origin for these "DNA" trips, followed by Canada, Australia, Mainland China, the UK, France, South Korea, New Zealand, Taiwan and Brazil.

Airbnb isn't the first company to tap into the popularity of DNA travel. Back in January, the airline AeroMexico launched a "DNA Discount" on flights for Americans who can prove they have Mexican DNA.