LG brings Alexa to its 2019 ThinQ TVs

As with any Alexa device, you can string together a series of commands using Alexa routines. For instance, you can get the traffic, weather and your agenda for the day by saying, "Alexa, start my morning." You can also listen to music, audio books and other content, and get all the latest Alexa updates and features.

LG 2019 OLED and some NanoCell TVs will also get AirPlay 2 and HomeKit via updates sometime in mid-2019. That'll let you use Siri to control HomeKit devices and check out videos and photos using the Apple TV app.

As a reminder, LG's deep ThinQ AI lineup runs the gamut from an 8K OLED TV which will likely cost a fortune, to the still-very-expensive OLEDW9 "wallpaper" models that start at $7,000, down to the NanoCell LCD and cheaper non-NanoCell LCD models. Customers in North America will receive the update this month, followed by European customers in the weeks to come.