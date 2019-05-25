Leak shows Microsoft's very purple 'Fortnite' Xbox One S

Microsoft's rumored Fortnite Xbox One appears to be real... and it wouldn't just be a basic software bundle. WinFuture claims to have obtained images and details of the system, and the Xbox One S variant would come in a very, very conspicuous "Gradient Purple" shade with a similarly-shaded gamepad -- there would be no mistaking that you bought a limited edition. Buyers would also get a ready-to-play copy of Fortnite itself, a month of Xbox Live Gold, 2,000 V-Bucks and an exclusive Dark Vertex skin to be the coolest kid on their block.
The system itself would be a standard disc-based version of the Xbox One S with 1TB of storage.
If accurate, the Fortnite model is days away from launch and would cost just under €300 in Germany, and likely $299 in the US. That could make it a tough sell to some gamers. Microsoft's E3 presentation is right around the corner, and there's a real possibility it will talk about its next-generation Xbox ahead of a 2020 debut. If so, the One S could quickly feel like outdated tech -- this would be more for kids or collectors.