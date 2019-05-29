Skai could be the first fuel cell-powered flying taxi

The design might also catch people's eyes. The six-motor design was created with the help of BMW's Designworks and centers on a wrap-around canopy that gives passengers a clear view. And yes, safety is a concern. There are multiple redundant systems (including the fuel cells) and an airframe parachute. Initial versions will be piloted, but autonomy is in the cards.

There's a lot of optimism inherent to the project. There are plans for test flights, but practical service will have to wait until governments offer regulatory approval. Hydrogen infrastructure is an issue as well. CEO Steve Hanvey told the AP that he believed it could take a decade or more before you're taking a flying taxi across town. You may see alternate uses, though, such as air ambulances and cargo hauling.

With that said, this could be more appealing to cities than other airborne taxis. It'd allow more (and longer) flights that existing electric-only designs. That could not only help cities cope with higher demand, but lower the costs of flying through sheer economies of scale.