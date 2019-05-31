‘GLOW’ season 3 (elbow) drops on Netflix August 9th

The stars of GLOW are headliners at a Las Vegas casino this time around. You can probably expect their personal and professional lives to clash yet again as they try to wow audiences with powerbombs and sunset flips on the Strip. There's no trailer as yet, but Netflix has released a few images to whet your appetite.

#GLOW Vegas Style! Season 3 premieres August 9 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/6lq6eNS5B3 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 31, 2019