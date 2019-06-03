Apple's revamped Mac Pro uses new Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs

The GPU is also defined by how well it works in groups. Infinity Fabric Link tech offers a speedy (84GB/s) connection with other GPUs. You can spring for a Radeon Pro Vega II Duo that stuffs two GPUs into one enclosure, and the Mac Pro supports two of those. If you absolutely need as much graphical grunt as possible, this might fit the bill. There's also an "all-new" PCIe connector that enables both 500W of power capacity in addition to integrating Thunderbolt 3 connectors.

AMD hasn't outlined pricing, although that's not shocking when the Mac Pro won't be ready until the fall. You can expect it to cost much more than the $699 Radeon VII, at least. When there's twice as much memory, Infinity Fabric support and Mac Pro-specific customization, the Pro Vega II is aimed squarely at creatives who can justify spending lavish amounts on GPUs. Whatever they pay up front might pay for itself through faster turnaround times on their projects.