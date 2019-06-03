Microsoft is showing a dual-screen Surface device to employees

The prototype was instead for Centaurus, a previously rumored dual-screen PC that would more closely resemble the ill-fated Courier than anything. It would run a lightweight version of Windows (nicknamed Windows Lite or Core OS) and serve as the standard bearer for an expected wave of dual-screen tablet-and-laptop hybrids. Intel is believed to be "working closely" with Microsoft on the project.

You might not have to wait too long to see the device yourself. Microsoft might release Centaurus within the next six months, according to the report, and showing the early system is an indication that the machine is relatively far into development. At this stage, the question is whether or not it'll be capable enough (and affordable enough) to spur interest in the category. Earlier attempts at dual-screen devices have produced mixed results, and there's no guarantee that Microsoft can spark interest even if the design and tech specs are exceptional.