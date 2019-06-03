The iPad is getting its own OS

The home screen has also been redesigned to reduce the amount of wasted space presented by increasing the density of the icons displayed upon it. In addition, the home screen is populated with widgets, the kind of which you'd normally find in the notification center, which can be expanded and run alongside other apps. Integration with the Pencil has also been improved with its latency dropping from 20 ms down to 9 ms.

Apple announced during the keynote that it intends to bring "desktop-class" web browsing to the iPad with improved web-app compatibility, as well as new keyboard shortcuts and a download manager for Safari. Most impressive, the new iPadOS will now support external storage including thumb drives. Just plug one in and open the Files app.