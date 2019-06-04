GM and Michelin will bring airless tires to passenger cars by 2024

More importantly, there's a tangible roadmap. GM will start testing the Uptis in Michigan later in 2019 on a fleet of Chevy Bolts, and expects the finished version to reach production cars as soon as 2024. The automaker hasn't named specific car models that will use the new tires.

The Uptis should have immediate financial and safety benefits. While it won't be completely invulnerable, blowouts, flat tires and irregular wear would be things of the past. However, GM and Michelin see this as particularly important for a future where electric and self-driving cars are commonplace. Airless tech reduces the need for environmentally harmful tire production, and eliminates the need for a spare tire that adds weight and shrinks fuel economy. They'd also help autonomous vehicles drive around the clock without fear that a stray nail will ruin a trip. Don't be shocked if this becomes the norm, if just because the expectations for cars themselves will have changed.