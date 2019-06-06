Uber Copter's $200 flights launch in NYC on July 9th

Uber's autonomous flying taxis aren't ready to take flight yet, but according to a report in the New York Times, it will offer air transit starting July 9th. Uber Copter will be available in New York City first, to Uber Rewards members who've obtained Platinum and Diamond status. Unsurprisingly, the rides will have dynamic pricing that changes based on demand, but the average ride will cost between $200 and $225, according to Uber Elevate's Nikhil Goel.

However, unlike Uber's car service, it has a predetermined route that runs between a location near the Staten Island Ferry in Manhattan and Kennedy Airport with a flight time of about eight minutes. Uber hasn't publicly announced the service itself, but according to the article flights will have space for up to five passengers (don't expect to bring along much baggage) with two pilots, all operated by the Heliflite charter service.