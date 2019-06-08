Show More Results

Image credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Hulu will stream the first three 'Veronica Mars' seasons on July 1st

Just in time to catch up ahead of the reboot.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
38m ago in Services
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

You won't have to twiddle your thumbs while you're waiting for Hulu to premiere the Veronica Mars reboot. The newly Disney-controlled service has announced that it'll offer the first three seasons of the mystery-solving show beginning on July 1st. That's a good three weeks to reminisce before the new material arrives, or to catch up if you're new to the series.

Hulu had promised that it would bring existing Veronica Mars content to the service alongside the eight-episode new season, including the movie, but hadn't outlined when any of that would happen. It still hasn't said when the movie would appear, but this is clearly happy news if you're fond of Kristen Bell's adventures.

