Tesla will soon downgrade software on the entry-level Model 3

Tesla's email reads:

"Your Model 3 will soon receive new software that matches the Model 3 Standard Range configuration you ordered. As we communicated in April, this includes a limited range of 220 miles, and the removal of several software features. To continue experiencing the extended range, faster acceleration and Autopilot features of Model Standard Range Plus, schedule a service appointment through your Tesla app."

When the software patch rolls out, the affected Model 3s' range will become 10 percent shorter. Customers might also lose access to Tesla's onboard music streaming service and heated seats, among other upgrades, though they'll have to wait until the software lock comes out to know which ones they're losing for sure. They can always pay to unlock those upgrades again, since both variants come with the same components anyway. Whether customers got hooked on those extra features enough to pay for them, however, remains to be seen.