'Journey' creator's Apple-exclusive 'Sky' officially launches July 11th

Thatgamecompany's Sky: Children of the Light has technically been available in beta for a long time, but now it's really, truly ready for launch... well, almost. The Journey creator's social exploration game is now slated to reach iOS and Apple TV users on July 11th, with the App Store offering pre-orders (it's listed as free) as we write this. If you'll recall, this is an Apple device exclusive -- don't expect an Android counterpart to arrive any time soon.
Sponsored Links
You can expect the finished game to continuously grow with more adventures and seasonal material.
The title has you flying through seven regions to unfurl a mystery, but the real treat is your connection to the community. You can fly with others to tackle challenges or craft musical harmonies, and you can gift candles to form bonds with your fellow flyers. In that regard, it's really an extension of Journey's combination of simple mechanics, stylized graphics and positive interactions.