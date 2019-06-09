Watch EA's Play 2019 event in 19 minutes

E3 effectively began on June 8th with the start of EA's Play event, but we won't blame you if you missed out. With roughly three hours of game previews, that could have taken a large bite out of your weekend. Thankfully, you don't have to watch the whole thing to get a feel for what was new. We've compiled all the best bits of the Play presentation into an easier-to-digest 19-minute clip. And there's a lot to digest. Between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay, Apex Legends' second season, the reveal of FIFA 20 and updates on Battlefield V, Madden NFL 20 and The Sims 4, you'll know tons about EA's 2019 plans by the time everything is said and done.