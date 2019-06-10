'Doom' will be streaming on iOS later this year

Slots to play the test run of Doom on iOS are limited (Bethesda is offering some consolation prizes for those who don't get early access) but those who get in will be able to stream the game to their iPhone or iPad without needing to install the game locally. The trial game will be compatible with iOS 11 and later, and it should make for the perfect opportunity to make use of iOS 13's added support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers. Following the iOS test run, Doom will be available to stream on Android devices and PC.

The game streaming business is starting to get mighty crowded with Orion entering the fray. Microsoft announced at E3 yesterday that it will offer console game streaming via its xCloud service later this year, and Google provided details about its Stadia game streaming service earlier this month.