Pre-orders for Atari's retro VCS console start at $249

The base VCS 400, with an AMD processor, embedded Vega graphics and 4GB of RAM, will cost you $249. A VCS 800 with 8GB of RAM will cost $279. The classic Atari-style joystick and more modern gamepad will sell for $49 and $59 respectively, though, and buying an all-inclusive 800 model with the both controllers will cost you $389. Also, you'll have to be finicky about where you buy depending on your design preferences. The Atari 2600-inspired Black Walnut design you see above is only available directly from the company -- GameStop is only selling the all-black model (also available from Atari), while Walmart is offering an exclusive version with a Kevlar Gold front panel.

As before, the price is well above that of recent retro machines like the SNES Classic or PlayStation Classic. The hook, in this case, is that it's not just a fixed collection of games from your childhood -- it's a 4K-capable machine that can play modern titles alongside the vintage ones. Whether or not it works as well as promised is another matter, but you at least won't be stuck with whatever came in the box.