Image credit: Bandai Namco
'Code Vein' is coming out in September, a year after it was promised

The developer has also released a new trailer for the action RPG.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Internet
Bandai Namco

You might finally be able to play Bandai Namco's Dark Souls­-meets-anime action RPG Code Vein later this year. The game developer has announced that the long-delayed title will be available "in the Americas" on September 27th, 2019. That's a full year after the game was supposed to come out in 2018 and a couple of years after it was first unveiled. Bandai Namco chose to postpone its release merely a month after its original launch date was announced to "further refine its gameplay in an effort to exceed the expectations fans already have of the title." In addition to revealing Code Vein's new launch date, the company has also released a new trailer.

Code Vein is set in a post-apocalyptic dystopian world, where the remaining people develop a thirst for blood. Those who do give in become Lost -- bloodthirsty monsters that have lost their humanity. You'll be able to create your own character in the Dark Souls-inspired open-world game and to team up with different AI partners with various attributes. It will be available for the PS4, the Xbox one and PC when it rolls out in September.

Source: Bandai Namco
In this article: bandai namco, code vein, gaming, internet
Sign In

