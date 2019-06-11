'Code Vein' is coming out in September, a year after it was promised

You might finally be able to play Bandai Namco's Dark Souls­-meets-anime action RPG Code Vein later this year. The game developer has announced that the long-delayed title will be available "in the Americas" on September 27th, 2019. That's a full year after the game was supposed to come out in 2018 and a couple of years after it was first unveiled. Bandai Namco chose to postpone its release merely a month after its original launch date was announced to "further refine its gameplay in an effort to exceed the expectations fans already have of the title." In addition to revealing Code Vein's new launch date, the company has also released a new trailer.