Limited Run Games shows the Vita some love as it revives 14 games

The classic games, all released in physical editions, will be available at various launch dates between now and next year, although the bulk are set for release this summer. Highlights include more than a dozen old-school Star Wars games, Hover, Deadbolt, Mutant Blobs Attack, Rocketbirds, Super Meat Boy, Metal Slug, Red Faction, Freedom Planet and the big one, Papers, Please.

Interestingly, Limited Run has earmarked no fewer than 14 titles for the Vita, including Papers, Please -- a move that will definitely appeal to old school players keen on keeping the system alive despite its excruciatingly slow demise. Watch Limited Run's full E3 showcase below.