Pokémon manga e-books are available in schools and libraries worldwide

Pokémon manga e-books are now available to public libraries and schools worldwide through OverDrive, Inc. Students and library patrons can visit overdrive.com to find a participating library. From there, you'll be able to download Pokémon magna titles published by Viz Media, either on a web browser or via the Libby or Sora apps. Borrowed titles will expire at the end of the lending period, so as an added perk, there are no late fees.
Sponsored Links
Pokémon is endlessly popular, with more than 300 million video games and over 23.6 billion Pokémon trading cards sold in more than 74 countries. As we've seen before, e-books are a good format for manga comics, so readers will likely enjoy the offering. It could also be a good way to support libraries, and for better or worse, it may rewire young readers' brains.